Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,989. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $69,590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.