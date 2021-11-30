WHALE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $811,017.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $125.50 million and $811,017.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $18.17 or 0.00031706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00093785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.77 or 0.07975960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.25 or 0.99680619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021827 BTC.

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

