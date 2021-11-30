Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.48

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on UP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

