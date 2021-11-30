Wilder World (WILD) Market Cap Tops $452.13 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $452.13 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00010662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

