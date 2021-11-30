Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Cut by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.