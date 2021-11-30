Wincanton plc (WIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 342 ($4.47) on Tuesday. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £425.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 367.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.07.

Get Wincanton alerts:

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.