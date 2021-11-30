WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,957,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $516,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $1,427,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

