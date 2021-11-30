Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 70.1% in November

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.45. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,503.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.