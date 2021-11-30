XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.28

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.28 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 38.30 ($0.50). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 529,224 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of XLMedia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get XLMedia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £102.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.34.

In related news, insider Julie Markey bought 14,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10). Also, insider Stuart Simms bought 27,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89).

About XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.