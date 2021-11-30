XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of XOMA worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOMA. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

