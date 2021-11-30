XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 4,835 ($63.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,230.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,249.92. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 4,160 ($54.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a market cap of £949.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

