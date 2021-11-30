Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.32

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 3336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

