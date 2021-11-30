YAM V3 (YAM) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $5.15 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,041,097 coins and its circulating supply is 12,838,504 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

