Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.