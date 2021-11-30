Ycash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,658.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. Ycash has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $33,658.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.00388144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00202374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003274 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,845,150 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.