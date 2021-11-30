YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.17 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $333,414.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00244207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00089205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.