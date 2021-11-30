Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YEXT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

