YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,507.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00088826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011717 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

