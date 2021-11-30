yOUcash (YOUC) Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $322,161.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,934,542 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

