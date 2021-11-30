Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

