YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $193,480.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,187,482,590 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

