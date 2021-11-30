Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Yunji stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $174.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.70. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Yunji by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yunji by 239.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

