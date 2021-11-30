Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Yuzhou Group stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Yuzhou Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
