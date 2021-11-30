Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Yuzhou Group stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Yuzhou Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

