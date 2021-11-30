Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Genesco reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,039. Genesco has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

