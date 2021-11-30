Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will report $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

