Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $717.42 Million

Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report sales of $717.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.10 million and the lowest is $701.45 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

WERN stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

