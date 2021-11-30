Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. 14,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,236 shares of company stock worth $8,530,265. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

