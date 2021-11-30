Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

