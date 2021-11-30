Zacks: Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.14. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MCHP stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 109,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,429. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.