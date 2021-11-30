Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $659.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $659.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the highest is $660.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.78. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.