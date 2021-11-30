Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

