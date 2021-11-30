Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $29.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $206.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Absolute Software.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

ABST stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

