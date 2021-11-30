Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.67. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

