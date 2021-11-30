Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $756,673. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,863. The company has a market capitalization of $437.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.