Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,958,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,779. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

