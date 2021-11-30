Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.54. 282,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,955. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,701,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $815,392,000 after buying an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.