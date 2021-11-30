Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.17). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

LAC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 56.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 364,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

