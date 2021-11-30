Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

RADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 39,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,078. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

