Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.28. 12,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.