Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $10,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

