Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.70 Million

Brokerages expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to post $41.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $110.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of ARBK traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 386,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,459. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

