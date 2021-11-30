Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Franco-Nevada posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

