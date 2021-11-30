Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce $518.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.35 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 157.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $450,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $163.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.