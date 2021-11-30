Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.01). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.