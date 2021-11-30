Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Check.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,695. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

