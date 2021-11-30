Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 178,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

