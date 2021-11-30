Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Buy

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BFS traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. 54,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.