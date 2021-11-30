ZBG Token Price Tops $0.0249 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $376,628.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00236647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00088792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

