Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.49 Million

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $369.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $283.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Zendesk stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 426,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,289. Zendesk has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

