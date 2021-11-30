Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.15

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $16,217.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00395777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00204038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00097874 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004417 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,772,901 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

